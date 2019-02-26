Bentley's redesigned Continental GT is simply stunning, and now the car has spawned its convertible variant which we recently tested. How does it drive? Its beauty pairs perfectly with its new found agility courtesy of a platform borrowed from Porsche.

BMW already has the M2 Competition, but it looks like the automaker is planning a more hardcore version of the awesome coupe. To be badged an M2 CS, the new version is rumored to be coming with around 445 horsepower courtesy of the same engine found in the M4.

It's been rumored for some time but Porsche has finally confirmed that its next-generation Macan will be transformed into an electric car. The new model is due early next decade and will ride on the PPE dedicated EV platform Porsche is developing with Audi.

