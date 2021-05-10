Porsche will launch its electric Macan in 2023, the automaker said on Monday.

That's a year later than previously thought and means the electric Macan will arrive later than a related Audi to be called the Q6 E-Tron. Audi in March said the Q6 E-Tron will arrive in 2022.

Prototypes for the electric Macan have been testing in secret at Porsche proving grounds but now they're hitting the road for the first time. The testers hint at a design similar to a clay model shown in last year's “Porsche Unseen” book, with the key element being the rectangular headlights similar to those found on the Taycan.

Possible clay model for electric Porsche Macan

The engineers are also testing an updated version of the current gas-powered Macan. The plan is to continue selling the current Macan alongside the electric newcomer for a few years. The Macan is Porsche's most popular nameplate after all.

Porsche is relying on both real-world and virtual testing to speed up development of the electric Macan, particularly in the areas of aerodynamics, energy management, user interface, and acoustics. The development goal is to ensure the electric Macan is the sportiest model in the segment, and this means dethroning the Tesla Model Y Performance.

One major advantage the electric Macan will have over much of the competition is an 800-volt electric system, meaning rapid charge times will be possible. Using a 350-kilowatt charge point, Porsche has hinted that 60 miles could be added in four minutes and close to 250 miles in less than 20 minutes. The automaker has also demonstrated 450-kw charging, where 60 miles could be added in just three minutes.

Volkswagen Group PPE modular EV platform

First announced in 2019, the electric Macan is being developed on the new PPE (Premium Platform Electric) modular platform developed by Porsche in partnership with Audi. Versions of the platform will underpin multiple models across the Volkswagen Group.

Production of the electric Macan will take place at Porsche's plant in Leipzig, Germany, where the current gas-powered model is built.

We'll all need to get used to more models from the Porsche lineup going the electric route. The automaker in April said it estimates that by 2030 more than 80% of its sales will be EVs, with the remainder made up of the 911—which will be Porsche's last holdout for the internal-combustion engine.