The Mercedes-AMG S65 Final Edition waves goodbye to a stalwart powerplant: the company's 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-12. Last Wednesday, Mercedes confirmed it's the end of the road for the engine in the S-Class range.

Mercedes said the S65 Final Edition will be on display at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show alongside the SLC Final Edition and the SL Grand Edition, which are likely swan songs themselves for the current SLC and SL. The SL isn't disappearing, though. It's expected to return in the form of a more luxurious soft-top convertible with 2+2 seating, and replace the S-Class Coupe in the process.

2018 Mercedes-AMG S65

We should point out that the 6.0-liter V-12 engine also finds a home in the current SL convertible, and succeeding it is likely a 4.0-liter V-8 with twin turbochargers and an electric motor. Overall, the output of the new hybrid powertrain should hover somewhere around 805 horsepower. While that's far more than the 621 hp found in the current V-12, it's hard to forget the character a massive engine like the 6.0-liter lump provides.

For those who mourn the V-12's death, it's very likely the engine will continue to serve Maybach models for a little while longer.

2018 Mercedes-AMG S65

The three Final Edition models will be joined by two concept vehicles on Mercedes' stand at the Geneva show. First is the concept for Mercedes' Formula E car that will hit the track for the 2019/2020 season. The second is what the brand called the EQV. Although the name suggests an electric version of the company's V-Class van, Mercedes said it will, in fact, be an electric SUV. The EQV will join a number of EQ models planned for the future, the first being the EQC electric SUV due in 2020.

We'll have the latest from Geneva when the show opens to media on March 5. In the meantime, pour one out for the V-12 powered S-Class.