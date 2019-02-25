With an additional 11-plus inches tacked onto it, the 2020 Genesis G90 limousine has arrived to coddle passengers. Last Tuesday, the luxury brand revealed the long-wheelbase model, which is set for sale locally in South Korea this month.

While the United States will get an updated G90 flagship, the limousine will not be sold here. Our version of the 2020 G90 will likely debut at the 2019 New York International Auto Show this April.

As for South Koreans, the G90 limo adds 11.4 inches to the wheelbase to stretch the interior space. Specifically, passengers will find 11 inches of additional legroom in the rear. The rear door openings are also about 1.5 inches longer for easier entry and exit.

2020 Genesis G90 limousine

A quilted pattern for the semi-aniline leather upholstery is unique to the long-wheelbase model. The front row also receives a two-tone color motif with a two-tone steering wheel to emphasize the G90's luxurious roots. VIP seating in the rear features a handful of modes for passengers to adjust based on activities. Occupants can set the seat for reading, watching videos, or just simply taking a break. The VIP seating also includes an 18-way power-adjustable feature with a leg rest.

2020 Genesis G90 limousine

Under the hood sits a familiar 425-horsepwoer 5.0-liter V-8 paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The standard car will also be offered with a 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 delivering 365 horsepower in the U.S.

As for the design, those who enjoy the look of the new grille Genesis plans to adopt from its Essentia concept will find a lot to love with the limousine model; it's identical to the standard car with just added length for good measure.

South Korean VIPs can purchase the new G90 limo now for a price of roughly $138,000 based on current exchange rates.