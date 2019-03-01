Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus on Friday revealed the track versions of its 004 sports car.

In case you've forgotten, the 004 is a mid-engine sports car generating 700 horsepower from a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 and costing about $400,000. It also features a McLaren F1-style central driving position. And just like SCG's 003 supercar, the 004 is being offered as a dedicated race car as well as a special model that can switch easily between road and race configurations.

The race car, known as the 004C (the C is for Competizione, Italian for “Competition”), has been developed to meet either GT3 or GT4 specification. The GT3 version will set you back $500,000 and the GT4 version a very reasonable $250,000. SCG also estimates the running costs will be significantly lower than rival cars.

Detailed specifications, including the powertrain, are yet to be announced as the 004C is still being homologated. However, SCG has confirmed that both the GT3 and GT4 versions will be ready to take on the 24 Hours of Nürburgring in 2020.

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 004CS

As mentioned, SCG will also offer a special version that can swap between road and race configurations. Known as the 004CS (the S is for Stradale, Italian for “Road”), this version is street legal but with a few simple modifications becomes a homologated race car.

While we also don't know what powertrain the 004CS will run, we do know it will have a whopping 900 horsepower. The car will also make an impressive 1,322 pounds of downforce at 186 mph.

Production of the 004 is scheduled to commence early next year at SCG's new plant being constructed in Danbury, Connecticut.

Concurrent with the 004 program, SCG is also developing the Boot off-roader (005), the 006 retro sports car, and the 007 hypercar. The latter will spawn a race car for the new Hyperclass of the World Endurance Championship.