This March, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus will unveil the track-only version of its new 004 supercar. Last Friday, SCG teased the car, which will be called the 004CS.

The teaser image, posted to the company's Facebook page, said the 004CS will come with a whopping 900 horsepower and its aerodynamics will make as much as 1,900 pounds of downforce. Like the road car, called the 004S, and the McLaren F1, it retains a central seating position with two seats flanking it for two passengers.

SCG has big plans for the 004CS in the year to come. The New York-based company plans to tackle the 24 Hours of Nürburgring with the 004CS in 2020. The race is the highlight of the VLN series and should give SCG all the exposure it needs to show a U.S. manufacturer can take on the big guns on enemy turf. As for firepower, the could run either a 5.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 or a Nissan twin-turbo 3.8-liter V-6 from the GT-R. The road car was originally announced with the V-8, then SCG switched to the V-6.

We do know SCG will take to the Green Hell with the 004CS painted red. The company explained red was the official racing color for U.S. teams when the Gordon Bennett Cup was around in the early 20th century. The organization assigned red to the USA, and SCG will honor that legacy. The company also has its eye on Le Mans in the future.

The SCG 004 follows the 003 supercar, though the new car should be much more attainable. Prices for the road car start around $400,000, while the 003 costs a couple million dollars. No price has been announced for the 004CS race car.

The company also is also expanding its portfolio to include the Boot—a resurrection of the off-road SUV raced in the 1960s.

We'll have more information on the 004CS when it's revealed on March 1.