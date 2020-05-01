Audi's E-Tron Sportback reaches showrooms in the summer and we've just learned pricing. The E-Tron Sportback is the second of 20 EVs Audi plans to have in its lineup by 2025.

A fresh look and new tech should soon grace BMW's 5-Series range as part of a mid-cycle update. A prototype for the updated 5-Series wagon has been spotted and reveals many of the details.

Lamborghini has announced plans to unveil a new car on May 7. The reveal is scheduled to take place three days after the automaker resumes production at its plant in Sant’Agata Bolognese.

2020 Audi E-Tron Sportback costs $78,395, has 218 miles of range

2021 BMW 5-Series Touring spy shots and video

New Lamborghini to be revealed on May 7

2020 Toyota Camry vs. 2020 Chevrolet Malibu: Compare Cars

Bentley has carbon fiber styling packs for the Continental GT, Bentayga

Tesla Model S is already at an EPA-cycle 400 miles of range, Musk says

Review update: 2020 Lexus RC F makes glorious noises

2020 Honda Civic vs. 2020 Hyundai Elantra: Compare Cars

How to wash a car like a pro

CHAdeMO 3.0 fast charging for EVs revealed, might be backward-compatible with CCS