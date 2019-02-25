Audi has only just launched its e-tron crossover SUV but already the German firm's next electric car has been spotted. The vehicle is the e-tron Sportback, which is essentially the e-tron with a more rakish, coupe-like profile.

Volkswagen's new T-Roc R has landed, and it's packing the same mechanicals as the Golf R. Unfortunately, the vehicle isn't due in the United States as VW doesn't sell the T-Roc range here.

If you haven't snapped up a Cadillac CT6 yet, you have a little while longer to do so. General Motors has confirmed that production of the handsome sedan will continue until January of 2020, or roughly six months longer than originally planned.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Audi e-tron Sportback spy shots

Volkswagen T-Roc R revealed with 2.0-liter turbo, 296 horsepower

Cadillac CT6, Chevy Impala production to continue into 2020

British hospital uses miniature cars to ease kids' worries ahead of surgery

BMW and Daimler reveal details of joint company to target Uber, Lyft

2019 Nissan Leaf Plus first drive: more power, 226-mile range at last

Lister working on a modern Knobbly?

Waymo self-driving car navigates flashing traffic light, follows police signals

Audi readies A8, A7, A6 and Q5 plug-in hybrids for Geneva auto show

Reused Nissan Leaf batteries make happy campers with powered pop-up trailer