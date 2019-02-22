This week, Aston Martin finally showed off the first image of its forthcoming 003 hypercar and the firm's CEO declared it has the Ferrari LaFerrari, McLaren Senna, and Porsche 918 Spyder directly in its sights.

Andy Palmer, Aston Martin CEO, told Auto Express in a Wednesday report that the 003 bridges the gap between the gap between the forthcoming Valkyrie hypercar and a Ferrari 488 competitor that's also on the way from the British brand. In this respect, he said the 003 is a LaFerrari competitor or "like the McLaren Senna and Porsche 918." In the spirit of the LaFerrari, the powertrain will consist of an internal-combustion engine (likely a V-6) paired with a KERS-style hybrid system. The KERS system is all about performance and not efficiency, just like the LaFerrari.

Unlike the Valkyrie, the 003 will be far more usable every day. We previously reported it will be more comfortable and have space for luggage. Yet, the car may also find its way to the racetrack.

Teaser for Aston Martin 003 hypercar debuting in 2021

Should Aston Martin decided to jump into the FIA's new hypercar class for the World Endurance Championship, the 003 would likely report for duty. We'd be thrilled to watch an Aston Martin hypercar take on Le Mans.

The 003 name is short for Project 003. The Valkyrie is Project 001 and the track-only Valkyrie Pro is Project 002.

Little else is known about the 003, though it may sport the name "Valhalla." The name would fall in line with Aston Martin's current trend to pluck names from Norse mythology. Valhalla is the resting place for warriors who died in combat and are worthy of the god Odin. Valkyries are the warrior spirits that protect Valhalla. Both names would make for a proper hierarchy in the brand.

Auto Express reported the 003 could debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, but the car won't be ready for production until 2021. When it does enter production, Aston Martin has already said it only plans to build 500 coupes, though it hasn't mentioned if it will also build a convertible.