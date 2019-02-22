We dropped the top and took the 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider for a spin; Lamborghini will reportedly debut its first hybrid supercar this year; the Ram Heavy Duty portfolio was priced. It's the Week in Reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

We visited a track outside of Phoenix, Arizona, to spend time with the McLaren 600LT Spider. In short, it may not make the greatest sounds, but it's no less trackworthy than the coupe.

Lamborghini will reportedly debut its first hybrid supercar at the Frankfurt Motor Show later this year. The powertrain will preview the Aventador successor's power unit. As for the limited-run hypercar, it's supposedly sold out.

Ram announced prices for the 2019 lineup of heavy-duty pickups. The most affordable Ram 2500 HD will set buyers back $35,090, but Laramie and Limited models can easily crest $60,000.

We discovered the 1970 Dodge Charger "Tantrum" is for sale yet again. The muscle car was built by SpeedKore and boasts a 9.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 marine engine that blasts out 1,650 horsepower.

Finally, we detailed why Mazda has begun to purge touchscreens from its cars. The move has been carried out in the name of safety to keep drivers focused on the road ahead.