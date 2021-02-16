The 992 generation of the Porsche 911 has been out for a while but the variant we've all been waiting to see, the GT3, has only just been revealed. We're glad to report that Porsche has stuck to the proven formula of a naturally aspirated engine, lightweight construction, and an available manual transmission.

GMC's new Hummer EV is coming this fall with up to 1,000 hp and 350 miles of range. Despite production starting soon, the first prototypes are only hitting public roads now—a feat made possible by a new accelerated development program General Motors is running.

Jaguar Land Rover's new CEO has announced a radical transformation plan for the automaker. Key to the new plan is turning Jaguar into an all-electric brand to rival Tesla as early as 2025.

