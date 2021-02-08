The 992 generation of the Porsche 911 has been out for a while now but the variant we're all waiting to see, the GT3, is still being kept under wraps. The good news is that it is coming soon, and we already have a lot of the specs.

Ferrari is working on a hardcore version of its 812 Superfast that's tipped to revive the automaker's storied GTO badge. Such a badge would be fitting as the car is rumored to be the last Ferrari with a V-12 sans electrification or turbocharging.

Apple had been in talks with Hyundai and Kia about collaborating on a self-driving electric vehicle. Unfortunately those talks have come to an end without bearing fruit, though Apple has plenty of other potential partners for its car project.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 to debut Feb. 16 with over 500 hp, available manual

Will the hardcore 812 be Ferrari's last V-12 car without electrification or turbocharging?

Hyundai and Kia no longer in talks with Apple over car project

2022 Kia Sedona minivan to be renamed Kia Carnival

Ava to reimagine C2 Chevy Corvette as 1,200-plus-hp EV, with help from Peter Brock

2021 Hyundai Ioniq lineup gets slight price hike, with Ioniq 5 EV debut soon

New “F9” trailer drops during Super Bowl LV

2021 GMC Sierra 1500 review

Icon worked its magic on a 1972 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ44

Because of EV adoption, Norway nearly leads the world in per-capita electricity use