Kia will unveil a concept car at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, and it's electric. The brand teased the unnamed concept car in a Thursday announcement and said it signals an "emotional approach" to electrification.

The brand was light on details but said the concept comes from Kia's European design center in Frankfurt, Germany. Kia Motors Europe Vice President of Design Gregory Guillaume said design should be about "capturing the heart and making it beat that bit faster." He added he wants the car to not only check all the boxes for acceptable performance, range, and driving dynamics but also give onlookers goosebumps when they look at it.

The sole photo Kia provided shows the car's front fascia with a lighting element that spans the front bumper. The shape is reminiscent of the brand's current "tiger shark" grille treatment found on its production vehicles. Slim LED lighting elements reside where typical headlights sit and fluid shapes surround them. From what we can tell, this isn't a crossover or SUV, either.

The car looks small and long with wide fender arches that give the impression of something performance-oriented. The hood also features chiseled styling lines that draw one's eye back down to the lighting element up front. Side mirrors are absent in exchange for small devices fixed to the sides, which are likely cameras.

We can also spot an updated "Kia" badge that sits below the hood. Rather than the oval badge with "Kia" scripted inside of it, the letters flow freely with a new font. The look is arguably more upscale than the current logo.

We'll know more about the new electric car concept when it debuts in Geneva on March 5.