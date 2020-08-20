A new body style for Porsche's Taycan electric sport sedan has been spotted, and the latest prototypes are wearing almost zero camouflage gear.

The prototype is the production version of the Mission E Cross Turismo concept Porsche rolled out at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show.

The production version will be known as the Taycan Cross Turismo and will makes its debut later in 2020. We should see it arrive in showrooms shortly after as a 2021 model, if it's earmarked for the United States.

The Taycan Cross Turismo is essentially a wagon option for the Taycan, akin to Porsche's Panamera Sport Turismo wagon. It will be positioned as a more rugged offering than a conventional wagon, a soft-roader in automotive parlance, and this is evident in the latest spy shots which show the prototype with protective body cladding. Some of the testers even have roof rails.

It's possible we also see a converntional wagon like the Panamera Sport Turismo, given Porsche's penchant for launching multiple derivatives of a single product line. A Taycan Targa is also rumored to be in the works.

Performance of the Taycan Cross Turismo should be similar, if not identical to the Taycan sedan. This means potential buyers can look forward to 4S, Turbo and Turbo S grades, all with standard all-wheel drive and outputs ranging from 522 to 616 (750 temporarily) horsepower.

Porsche Taycan base model (China spec) - June 2020

A rear-wheel-drive "base" Taycan has been announced for the Chinese market, though given the rugged positioning of the Taycan Cross Turismo we're unlikely to see it come in RWD guise.

When it comes to charging, the maximum charging capacity should be 225 kilowatts for models equipped with Porsche's 79.2-kilowatt-hour Performance Battery or 270 kw for models with the automaker's 93.4-kwh Performance Battery Plus option (using a high-speed DC charger). It isn't clear if range will be affected by the new body style. The Taycan 4S is rated at 203 miles by the EPA with the available 93.4-kwh battery, while the Taycan Turbo which comes standard with the 93.4-kwh battery is rated at 201 miles.

Production of Porsche's electric cars is taking place at a new facility constructed at the automaker's main plant in Zuffenhausen, Germany. Porsche will recruit a total 1,200 staff and invest close to $7 billion for its various EV programs running through 2022. Already confirmed is an electric Macan, and an electric version of the 718 sports car is also a distinct possibility.