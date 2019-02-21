Mercedes-Benz has a bumper lineup for next month's 2019 Geneva International Motor Show.

In addition to concepts for an EQV electric SUV and Formula E race car, the automaker will also present an updated GLC and redesigned CLA Shooting Brake.

The tweaks to the GLC, expected to be introduced for the 2020 model year, represent a mid-cycle update for the small luxury SUV which first arrived in 2015 as a 2016 model. They will be minor on the outside, consisting of revised lights and fascias. For the interior, the infotainment system will receive an upgrade and Mercedes has confirmed new electronic driver aids and a revised powertrain lineup, too.

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The redesigned CLA Shooting Brake is the wagon counterpart to the redesigned CLA sedan that debuted in January at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show and due for the 2020 model year. Unfortunately, we likely won't see it in local showrooms since the previous-generation CLA Shooting Brake never made it over.

The Geneva auto show starts March 5. Mercedes will also use the show to present the aforementioned concepts, as well as an updated V-Class van and a concept from the Smart brand called the Forease+.

For our complete coverage on the Swiss show, head to our dedicated hub.