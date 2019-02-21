A Swiss firm by the name of Piech will use next month's 2019 Geneva International Motor Show to present the Mark Zero sports car concept.

Piech was founded by Anton Piech, a son of former Volkswagen Group patriarch Ferdinand Piech, together with Rea Stark Rajcic, and the company has ambitious plans to launch not only a sports car but also sedans and SUVs.

Piech has developed a modular platform for cars capable of running on electric or internal-combustion or even hydrogen fuel cell power. The Mark Zero is the first application of the platform and runs purely on electric power. Details are short but the company has hinted at a range approaching 300 miles on a single charge.

German outlet N-TV reported Tuesday that Piech was founded in 2016 and already has 200 people involved in the project. It also reported that Piech hopes to have its first model on sale in the coming years.

We'll have all the details soon as the Geneva auto show starts March 5. To learn about some of the other vehicles bound for the show, head to our dedicated hub.