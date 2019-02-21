Porsche retired from the Le Mans LMP1 class in 2017, took the 919 Hybrid-derived 919 Evo on a farewell tour, and parked both cars at their final residence at the Porsche Museum in Germany. Yet, the story isn't over for the championship-winning race car.

Porsche announced Monday in a video that it has recycled the actual tires used on the Le Mans-winning 919 Hybrid and created vinyl records. Yes, the records played on a record player with a needle. The vinyl features 24 stories from Porsche's history at Le Mans and last for 24 minutes. The exclusive vinyl records come in commemorative packaging and graphics that mimic the race car's tires, and it's certainly a must-have for any Porsche-phile.

Those interested can't just buy one, however. Porsche plans to auction 200 copies of the vinyl, all made from the 919 Hybrid's tires, on Feb. 23 online. Everyone will have a chance to own the unique piece of Porsche motorsport history, but only 200 bidders will walk away successful. All proceeds from the auctions will go to Loisirs Pluriel, a French charity organization that helps take care of disabled children. The organization provides housing for children and caters to their special needs while letting them grow and play. Loisirs Pluriel operates one of its 22 branches in Le Mans only a few miles away from the racetrack.

Porsche vinyl made from 919 Hybrid's tires

For those who will inevitably be priced out of the vinyl auction, Porsche has uploaded the 24 minutes of stories to a website and other streaming platforms. Fans can listen to the "The 24 Minutes of Le Mans" on Spotify, Apple Music, Soundcloud, and other platforms. For racing fans interested in action on the track now that Porsche has ended its LMP1 campaign, this year the German brand will compete in Formula E with a new factory-backed team.