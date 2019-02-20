Less than a year after the car was first listed for sale, the 1970 Dodge Charger "Tantrum" has been listed yet again.

Road & Track spotted the listing on Wednesday after Fusion Luxury Motors in Chatsworth, California, posted the incredibly cool muscle car for sale on Tuesday. The dealership selling the car happens to be the same company that listed the Charger Tantrum the first time last June. It's likely the car never sold at all.

1970 Dodge Charger Tantrum resto mod for sale

Fans of the build will recall this modified Charger comes from the Wisconsin-based shop SpeedKore, which debuted the Charger Tantrum at the 2015 SEMA show. The car features a whopper of an engine. It's a 9.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 from Mercury Marine. The massive engine makes 1,650 horsepower and sends it through a 6-speed manual transmission to a limited-slip rear differential. Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires provide the grip, and they are more than likely easily overwhelmed by all that power.

It's not only about the power. SpeedKore did some amazing bodywork. The body is totally carbon fiber, and the paint hides a very subtle carbon-fiber fade. The grille, headlights, and taillights mark some tasteful resto-mod touches. HRE wheels hide Baer brakes and the car sits lower with a purposeful rake to give it a sinister look.

Fans may also recall seeing the Charger Tantrum in "The Fate of the Furious," where it played a starring role as Dominic Toretto's ride. That gives this one-of-a-kind muscle car some big-screen credentials to go with its resto-mod street cred.

Fusion Luxury Motors lists no price, but we imagine this beast will cost a pretty penny for whatever lucky soul decides to pony up for it.