Audi Sport is out testing prototypes for a new RS Q4. The vehicle is a high-performance version of the yet-to-be-revealed Q4 and should come with a 400-horsepower turbocharged inline-5.

Like a well-oiled machine, McLaren continues to churn out model after model, each just a little more desirable than the one before it. The latest arrival is the 600LT Spider, the open-top version of last year's 600LT coupe and the new flagship of McLaren's entry-level Sports Series range. Find out what it's like in our first drive review in the links below.

Cadillac's CT6 is on its way out, but before it goes a new V-8 option will be offered. Unfortunately, it looks like the only way to get the V-8 will be to fork out the big bucks necessary for the Platinum model.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 Audi RS Q4 spy shots

First drive review: 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider sounds serious, delivers on the track

Pricey Platinum trim could be last chance to snag CT6 with V-8

GM moves from cars to bicycles, introduces ARIV e-bike brand for Europe

2020 Lincoln Corsair to offer 3 powertrains, including plug-in hybrid

Bill Gates calls Tesla “an amazing product,” doesn't see electric trucks working quite yet

Pagani plans surprise for Zonda's 20th anniversary

DC could subsidize Lyft, Uber rides when subway is closed at night

Audi wants to help you hit all green lights, all the time

Ahead of EV production, VW demands suppliers cut carbon emissions