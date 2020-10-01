Audi has launched an updated version of the RS 5, which continues to offer coupe and Sportback hatch body styles. The car also continues to offer a 444-horsepower twin-turbocharged V-6 and the confidence to drive at triple-digit speeds.

Pagani has announced that a Huayra R is coming soon. The car is the spiritual successor to the Zonda R launched in 2009, and it will likely be fitted with technologies destined to make their way into the Huayra's replacement due in 2021.

From the company that built a $263,000 Ram 1500 comes a bespoke sedan called the Palladium. The sedan measures almost 20 feet in length and looks to blend elements of the Rolls-Royce Phantom, Bentley Flying Spur and even the Lamborghini Urus in its design.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

