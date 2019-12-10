Audi has unveiled an updated version of the RS 5, which continues to offer coupe and Sportback hatch body styles. The car also continues to offer a 444-horsepower twin-turbocharged V-6 and the confidence to drive at triple-digit speeds.

BMW's revived 8-Series is a finalist of Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2020 awards. With its available V-8 engine, brutish looks, and well-appointed cabin, it's easy to see why the car is among the finalists of this year's awards.

Volvo engineers have been snapped testing an updated version of the S90. The changes mirror those introduced this year on the updated 2020 XC90. Key among them is a new mild-hybrid system to be fitted across the range.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Audi RS 5 arrives with fresh looks but no extra power

Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2020 nominee: BMW 8-Series

2021 Volvo S90 spy shots

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 shorts on cylinders, goes long on satisfaction

Holden Commodore will be retired in 2020

EV battery prices dropped 13 percent in 2019, will reach $100/kwh in 2023

Lynk & Co. reveals 05 coupe-like crossover

2020 Buick Enclave review

Daimler and Bosch start self-driving service in Silicon Valley

Valvoline released a hybrid-specific motor oil: Do you need it?