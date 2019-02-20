Audi is developing a compact crossover SUV that it will badge a Q4, and today we have the first spy shots of a prototype for the high-performance version from the Audi Sport division: the RS Q4.

The Q4 is a coupe-like crossover based on the same structure as the recently redesigned Q3, and judging by the various prototypes the styling will resemble the lines of the larger Q8.

We know this latest prototype is for the RS Q4 because of the exhaust tips; Audi Sport cars typically feature a pair of fat oval-shaped exhausts like those shown here. The prototype also sports lowered suspension, a performance brake package, and an aggressive front fascia.

2021 Audi RS Q4 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The RS Q4 is being developed alongside a new generation of the RS Q3. Both are expected to feature the same 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-5 fitted to the RS 3 and TT RS. The engine delivers a stout 400 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque in those models and we can expect something similar for the RS Q3 and RS Q4. Look for 0-60 mph acceleration to come in under 5.0 seconds.

The Q4 is due out later this year, with the debut likely to take place in September at the 2019 Frankfurt auto show. The RS Q4 should follow shortly after.

Given the strong demand for crossovers, the Q4 is an important addition to Audi's lineup. No surprise then that the automaker is planning more versions. An electric Q4 e-tron is also in the works and will be previewed in March at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show by a concept.