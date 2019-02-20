It was at the 1999 Geneva International Motor Show that a former Lamborghini employee by the name of Horacio Pagani presented the Zonda C12, providing supercar lovers with a new Italian masterpiece to lust over.

We're now just a couple of weeks out from the 20th anniversary of the debut of the original Zonda, and it appears Pagani isn't about to let the milestone go by unnoticed.

In an interview with Car Buzz published last week, Pagani spokeswoman Giulia Roncarati said the company had something special planned without going into further detail.

"It will be a big surprise that we know everyone will love,” she said. "But right now we’re keeping it a secret.”

Horacio Pagani

Pagani has been spotted testing what's thought to be a new version of the Huayra, the supercar that replaced the Zonda, so this could be the surprise the company is planning.

There's also the possibility that Pagani could simply introduce a new Zonda special edition, since the company continues to churn out new examples despite production officially ending some years ago.

Although Horacio Pagani last year revealed that the company has started work on a replacement for the Huayra, as well as an electric car, it's likely too early to see either of these models presented at the Geneva auto show.

We'll have all the details soon as the show starts March 5. To learn about some of the other vehicles set to appear, head to our dedicated hub.