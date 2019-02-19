A new generation of Ram's 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty pickup trucks debuted in January at the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, and now we have the all-important pricing details ahead of the market launch this spring.

The 2019 Heavy Duty range kicks off with the 2500 Tradesman with a regular cab, long wheelbase and rear-wheel drive. Hauling out in this truck will require a minimum $35,090.

The price tag is for the standard setup of a 6.4-liter V-8 and 8-speed automatic transmission. Opt for the available 6.7-liter Cummins diesel and you'll need to add $9,100 to the price tag. You'll also have to settle for a 6-speed auto.

Adding the monster Cummins High Output diesel with 1,000 pound-feet of torque will set you back $11,795, and you'll also need to step up to the 3500 which starts at $36,540, once again for a Tradesman with a regular cab, long wheelbase and rear-wheel drive.

2019 Ram 2500 Power Wagon

For those buyers after a chassis cab, the range starts with the 3500 priced from $36,445.

For off-roaders, there's the 2019 2500 Power Wagon which starts at $54,595, and if you like your truck with a bit of luxury thrown in there's the Laramie and Limited models, which start in the low $50,000 and low $60,000 brackets, respectively.

Of course, things can quickly escalate from there, especially if you start adding options, like those that will be offered in the Mopar catalog for example.

Note, all prices mentioned include a $1,695 destination fee.