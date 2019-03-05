Aston Martin is going to great lengths to develop a world-beating hypercar in the form of the Valkyrie, including snagging hugely successful Formula 1 race car designer Adrian Newey to be the project's lead.

Fortunately, all of the knowledge gained and technology developed for the project won't be exclusively relegated to the 175 Valkyries bound for production (150 road cars and 25 track-only Valkyrie AMR Pros).

You see, the goal of the Valkyrie is to establish Aston Martin's credibility in the world of mid-engine cars. There are more to come, and lessons learned in developing the Valkyrie will directly benefit its progeny.

Aston Martin Valkyrie

Next in line is another hypercar that Aston Martin has code-named the AM-RB 003 (the Valkyrie was the 001 and the Valkyrie AMR Pro the 002), with the “RB” in the name denoting that the new car is another colaborative effort with the Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team. It was unveiled Tuesday in pre-production form at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show.

Like the Valkyrie, the AM-RB 003 is made almost entirely of carbon fiber and most of the downforce will be generated by elements under the car, leading to the smooth, streamlined shape on top. A new element is said to be a flexible surface for the rear wing, which enables downforce to be altered without the wing's angle actually moving. The result is less drag and wind noise. The AM-RB 003 will be the first to introduce the technology on a production car.

That's not the only first for the AM-RB 003, though. The car will also feature a sealed oil system, which enable oil changes in under 90-seconds. The concept is a bit like an ink catridge in an ink-jet printer. You pull out the old cartridge and plug in a new one. And because the oil isn't exposed, the old cartridge and its oil can be refined and reused, helping to reduce waste. Aston Martin has already tested the system in its Vulcan track car and is now ready to introduce it to a production car.

Aston Martin AM-RB 003

The rest of the details are still under wraps as deliveries aren't due to commence until late 2021. However, we can confirm that the car will feature a newly developed V-6 engine thought to be related to Aston Martin's current 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-12. It will be paired with a KERS-stype hybrid system for extra kick.

Performance won't be at the same level of the Valkyrie, with Aston Martin explaining that the AM-RB 003 will be a more comfortable, more usable car. The cabin is wider, for example, and there is storage space behind the seats and extra cubbies for things like drink bottles and mobile devices. It will still be incredibly quick, with CEO Andy Palmer hinting at performance levels similar to Ferrari's LaFerrari and McLaren's P1.

Aston Martin will build 500 examples of the AM-RB 003 in coupe format. The automaker hasn't said whether a convertible will be added but it remains a possibility. Crucially, the AM-RB 003 will likely be the car that Aston Martin uses for the 2020/2021 World Endurance Championship's new Hypercar class, should the automaker end up joining, which means we could see a version of it race at Le Mans.

Aston Martin AM-RB 003

A name for the car could be Valhalla, which would be in keeping with the Norse mythology naming practice Aston Martin used for the Valkyrie.

Note, the AM-RB 003 isn't to be confused with the mid-engine supercar that Aston Martin is expected to launch in 2020 as a rival to the Ferrari 488. The supercar will be a permanent addition to Aston Martin's lineup and is expected to revive the Vanquish nameplate.

For more from the Geneva auto show, head to our dedicated hub.