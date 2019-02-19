Spain's Cupra performance brand will present a concept on Friday potentially previewing a new model in the works.

Cupra for years has served as the performance arm of SEAT, a mainstream brand from Spain owned by the Volkswagen Group, but in 2018 it was transformed into a standalone brand, similar to what Mercedes-Benz has done with AMG and Volvo with Polestar.

The first model, the Cupra Ateca, was still a tuned version of a SEAT but the long-term goal is to eventually launch models exclusive to Cupra. The new concept, a high-performance crossover SUV, could be a hint of what's to come.

2018 Cupra Ateca

You might be wondering whether the world needs another brand selling crossovers. According to Wayne Griffiths, CEO of Cupra, there is a demand among crossover buyers for attainable models that offer up a little sport and also stand out from the crowd.

“This concept car is a synthesis of what Cupra stands for, a special and unique car with a striking and sculptural design, which expresses its performance and shows the energy that we have in Cupra to develop the next generation of vehicles,” he said.

Stay tuned for an update.