Volkswagen will use next month's 2019 Geneva International Motor Show to preview a new performance crossover SUV currently in the works.

The vehicle is the T-Roc R we've spied testing at the Nürburgring, and its preview will come in the form of a thinly veiled concept, shown here in a teaser sketched released by VW on Thursday.

Before you get too excited, note that the regular T-Roc isn't sold in the United States so neither will the R version. That's a shame because there might be a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-5 under the hood. The same engine is found in the Audi RS 3 and TT RS, where it delivers 400 horsepower.

The T-Roc R will also sport unique front and rear fascias with a more aggressive design to what's found on the regular T-Roc. No doubt there will be a performance-tuned chassis. World Rallycross champion Petter Solberg, who doubles as a development driver for VW's R division, has been helping fine tune the vehicle.

While the T-Roc R isn't bound for the U.S., there's still the chance we see the same mechanical package in Audi's redesigned Q3 RS. The current Q3 RS isn't sold here but there are rumors the next-gen model will.

We'll have more details soon as the Geneva auto show starts March 5. To learn about some of the vehicles bound for the Swiss show, head to our dedicated hub.