GMC has given the Acadia a major refresh that sees the popular mid-size crossover SUV adopt the tough looks of the brand's pickup trucks.

But the updates, which are being introduced for 2020 and represent a mid-cycle update for the current generation on sale since 2017, extend beyond the superficial as they also include new powertrain and tech options.

Starting with the new looks, we can see that the standard LED headlights and grille have taken on a more block-like design that lends the Acadia a tougher, more rigid look. The taillights are also new and extend further downward, which has the effect of making the vehicle appear taller.

The 2020 Acadia is also available with GMC's AT4 off-road package for the first time. This gives the crossover an even bolder look via black chrome accents and an off-road wheel and tire package (17-inch standard and 20-inch available). Buyers seeking bling can still go with the plush Denali package.

2020 GMC Acadia Denali

For the interior, GMC simplified the infotainment system, added a head-up display, and redesigned the center console to create more storage space. The biggest change is the removal of the gear lever, with a push-button system used instead.

Also new is a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 with cylinder deactivation that serves as the mid-range option. It delivers a reasonable 230 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. A 2.5-liter inline-4 with 193 hp and 188 lb-ft is standard, while the range-topper is a 3.6-liter V-6 good for 310 hp and 271 lb-ft. Acadias with 4-cylinder engines use a 6-speed automatic while V-6 models get a new 9-speed auto.

Depending on the model, buyers can choose between front- and all-wheel drive. They can also choose between seating arrangements for five, six or seven passengers.

Pricing for the 2020 Acadia will be announced closer to the market launch in the spring, but we wouldn't expect much of a change from the current model's $45,500 starting figure.