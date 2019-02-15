We outlined 10 things everyone should know about the 2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1; we took the 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country for a spin in the Arctic Circle; the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class was caught on camera. It's the Week in Reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

A lot of sights, sounds, and sensations become apparent when driving the 2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1. We put together a list of 10 things you need to know about the most-powerful Corvette to ever leave the factory.

We packed our bags and touched down in Luleå, Sweden, for a first drive of the 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country. Not only is it pretty to look at, but we called it Swedish perfection on wheels.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class stepped out in front of the camera, and we saw not only its exterior styling but an utterly massive touchscreen inside the cabin. The screen has a row of buttons along the bottom, but it will likely include touch controls as well. Expect every powertrain to be electrified in some way when the S-Class debuts next decade.

We climbed behind the wheel of the 2019 Maserati Levante GTS, the happy-medium of the luxury SUV's range. It sits below the 590-horsepower Trofeo model but still packs 550 hp. It's a beast to drive, but some finer details borrowed from low-end cars left us perplexed.

Finally, Specialty Vehicle Engineering announced details of its 1,000-hp Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban upgrades. The company will drop a supercharged version of a Corvette engine under the hood of either family hauler. If 1,000 hp is too much, there's also an 810-hp package.