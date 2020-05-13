The Supra nameplate was revived for 2020, with the new A90 generation sticking with inline-6 power and rear-wheel drive. For 2021, the Supra's inline-6 receives more power and is joined by a new inline-4 option. After testing both engines, it appears the inline-4 could be the winner.

Mercedes-Benz's next S-Class has been leaked. Clear photos of the interior reveal a massive screen on the center of the dashboard. A large digital gauge cluster augments the touchscreen, and it looks like there will be an advanced head-up display.

After launching crossovers and sedans, historic British brand MG now wants to return to its roots of building spritely roadsters. A concept that's set for a debut later this month may just preview a new, battery-electric roadster from the company.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: The 2021 Toyota Supra 2.0 is the one that I want

Mercedes teases next S-Class just as photos of unmasked car leak online

MG hints at electric roadster with Cyberster concept

Audi infotainment touchscreens primed for a big boost in 2021 models

Lotus explains the aerodynamics of the Evija hypercar

Lucid Air electric car: Fleet of 40 prototypes temporarily parked

2021 BMW M5 spy shots

2020 Ford Expedition, 2020 Lincoln Navigator SUVs recalled; Ford Mustang also needs fix

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe suits up for police duty

SparkCharge mobile charging will get tested by roadside assistance in SF and LA