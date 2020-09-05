There's a new generation of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class headed to showrooms early next year, and like its predecessors it will once again set the bar for the combination of luxury and technology in the industry.

2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost

Buyers with even more money to splurge can opt for a new generation of the Rolls-Royce Ghost. It may not have all the bells and whistles of the Mercedes, though it more than makes up for this in the level of craftsmanship and customization.

Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept

Fans of American luxury can look forward to a modern Jeep Wagoneer coming up shortly. Jeep this week previewed the plusher Grand Wagoneer version with a concept.

Aston Martin Victor

What you're looking at here is a one-off creation based on the bones of an Aston Martin One-77. It was commissioned by a buyer in the Netherlands and features a design inspired by Vantage V8 launched in the late 1970s.

2023 BMW i7 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

BMW was spotted testing a prototype for its next-generation 7-Series this week. The tester was for a battery-electric version of the BMW flagship that might be coming with over 700 horsepower.

2021 Audi A6 Allroad

Audi's newest wagon on sale in the United States is the A6 Allroad, and we've just driven it. It's not the only A6 wagon on sale here, by the way. You can also opt for the high-performance RS 6 Avant, and it even comes in Nogaro Blue.

2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe S

Another vehicle we tested was the Porsche Cayenne Coupe. The vehicle is a twin under the skin with the regular Cayenne but virtually all of the body from the A-pillars back is unique.

Volvo P1800 Cyan

And finally, Cyan Racing this week rolled out a Volvo P1800 that hinted at what the classic coupe might have been like if launched today. The Swedish motorsport company started with an original P1800 and then set about modifying almost every element.