We drove the 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country near the Arctic Circle and found a spacious, luxurious, and capable wagon wrapped in a stunning design. With more than 8 inches of ground clearance, it will climb the snowy hill to the slopes while coddling occupants in supremely comfortable heated seats. The rear has 23.2 cubic feet of cargo space and fold-down seats to carry skis and bags.

Ram continues to build the last-generation pickup as the 1500 Classic, and the brand breathed some life into it with the return of the Warlock name. A blast from the 1970s past, the Warlock is a styling package with a 1-inch lift tacked on for good measure. The powder coated bumpers and darkened head- and taillights give the Warlock a mean look.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class was spotted undergoing cold weather testing on public roads. Clear photos of the interior reveal a massive screen on the center of the dashboard. A large digital gauge cluster augments the touchscreen. Expect a debut later this fall.

