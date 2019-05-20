Ferrari is set to unveil a hybrid supercar on May 31, and information gleaned from an invite to the unveiling recently mailed to loyal customers revealed the car will have 986 horsepower.

A video of a prototype has now surfaced. The video was filmed by a motorcycle rider trailing the prototype and we get a direct view of its explosive acceleration. No doubt the low-end thrust is courtesy of a powerful electric drive system working in concert with the internal-combustion component.

The video also gives us some clues about the design. At the rear are two large exhaust tips that are mounted up high. Ford used a similar design for its latest GT supercar.

Ferrari is thought to be developing both V-6- and V-8-based hybrid powertrains, with the latter most likely pegged for the new supercar, since Ferrari has referred to it as a “top-of-the-line hybrid.” The new car is also expected to have the ability to drive on electric power alone for short distances, meaning a bigger battery than Ferrari's last hybrid, the LaFerrari.

2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo

And while the automaker is also developing a new platform for its mid-engine cars, it isn't clear whether the supercar will utilize the new platform or share a platform with the recently revealed F8 Tributo, which uses a modified version of the platform launched a decade ago in the 458 Italia.

Even with the older platform, performance is expected to be better than the LaFerrari, which has a 36-hp deficit to the new supercar. And the supercar won't be a limited edition like the LaFerrari. Instead, it will have a normal product cycle, Ferrari marketing chief Enrico Galliera revealed in March.

The new supercar is one of five models debuting this year (the F8 was another) and one of 15 new models or derivatives due by 2022. About 60 percent of these will be hybrids, and beyond this date the Prancing Horse will launch its first electric car.

The shift comes as Ferrari plans to boost production output with the Purosangue SUV due around 2022, which will forfeit the company's exemption from CO2 regulations. Ferrari has sold fewer than 10,000 cars per year, which kept it out of regulations' targets. In 2021, the European Union will implement stricter emissions regulations Ferrari will need to adhere to as its sales volumes expand with the SUV.