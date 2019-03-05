While Audi has confirmed the brand will introduce a gasoline-powered Q4 crossover SUV to slot between the Q3 and Q5, the automaker is also working on an electric Q4 e-tron which it previewed in concept form Tuesday at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show.

The market launch has been confirmed for late 2020, meaning we could see it arrive for the 2021 model year.

The Q4 e-tron will be a different beast to the regular Q4, as Audi has confirmed it will be the brand's first model based on the Volkswagen Group's MEB dedicated EV platform. The regular Q4 will ride on VW Group's MQB platform. This distinction suggests the two vehicles will differ in appearance.

Audi Q4 e-tron concept

In the Q4 e-tron concept, and likely the production model, too, an electric motor at each axle deliver a combined 301 horsepower, or enough to spirit the vehicle from 0-62 mph in 6.3 seconds and a governed top speed of 111 mph.

A battery in the floor has a rating of 82 kilowatt-hours, which Audi said is enough to deliver a range approaching 279 miles. Charging meanwhile can be handled at a maximum 125 kilowatts, which enables the battery to be charged to 80-percent capacity in around 30 minutes.

There's no mistaking the Q4 e-tron for anything other than an Audi, though there are subtle elements that point out we're looking at an electric model from the automaker. These include the sealed grille, which like on the e-tron is finished in chrome, the obvious lack of exhaust tips at the rear, and e-tron logos all around.

Measuring about 15 feet in length, the Q4 e-tron fits into the compact segment. However, interior space is said to be larger than many compact cars on the market as there is no transmission tunnel restricting the space. The designers have also attempted to enhance the feeling of space by contrasting the light, warm colors of the upper section of the cabin with dark carpet on the floor.

Audi Q4 e-tron concept

For the dash, there is a digital instrument cluster as well as a second digital screen serving as the infotainment system. At the bottom of the screen and separated by dash material is a strip of buttons for controlling the climate settings. In the center console, where a transmission would normally sit, is a storage area.

Before the Q4 e-tron arrives, Audi will launch a handful of other EVs. The list includes the e-tron Sportback later this year, as well as an electric version of the Chinese-market Q2 L. In 2020, we'll see the e-tron GT super sedan and eventually the Q4 e-tron.

For more from the Geneva auto show, head to our dedicated hub.