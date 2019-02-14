The Ram 1500 pickup may be redesigned for 2019, but the previous-generation Ram 1500 lives on as the 1500 Classic. On Thursday, the brand injected a bit of life into the older but still kicking pickup. The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock made its debut, and it aims to give truck buyers a factory-modified pickup with value at the forefront.

1977 Dodge D100 Warlock

The Warlock name hails from the 1970s when it appeared on a factory custom Dodge pickup complete with pinstripes and oak sideboards. Those aren't part of the package this time around, but the new 1500 Classic Warlock does add some unique elements. The front and rear bumpers are powder coated and the truck receives a 1-inch lift and heavy-duty shocks from the factory. Ram has also outfitted the Warlock with darkened headlight bezels, LED taillights, a grille reminiscent of the Power Wagon, and unique badges and graphics.

An optional sport hood bulks up the Warlock's front end. Other exterior options include black side steps and a spray-in bedliner. Buyers also get a set of 20-inch semi-gloss black aluminum wheels.

2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock

Inside, Diesel Gray cloth is standard, and the truck packs plenty of value in the form of a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a 7.0-inch digital gauge cluster display. Also standard are rear park assist, LED bed lighting, and power-folding mirrors. Heated front seats and an 8.4-inch touchscreen are optional.

2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock

Those who may not need to step up to the improvements and new features found in the new-generation Ram 1500 will likely appreciate the features the brand has thrown into the 1500 Classic. The Warlock is available for both quad cab and crew cab configurations with the 5-foot, 7-inch bed and with either the 3.6-liter V-6 or 5.7-liter V-8 engine.

The Warlock will reach Ram dealers toward the end of the first quarter of the year and start at $37,040, which includes a $1,695 destination charge.