Work is well underway on, and we use the term loosely, an "entry-level" supercar from Koenigsegg with a $1.15 million price. Now, we may know how much power the hybrid powertrain makes along with a few minor details.

Twitter user AutoPap published a tweet on Wednesday saying he'd just seen a new car close to production that makes 1,050 horsepower. When users pressed him as to what kind of car it was, he simply said it's a "son of Koenigsegg." The key giveaway that this was, in fact, the newly announced entry-level supercar from the Swedish company is that the Twitter user explained the car has a 2.9-liter hybrid V-8 engine.

This evening I saw a car that’s just about to enter production with a 2.9 litre V8 1050bhp hybrid engine. Aluminium and carbon body with carbon fibre wheels. It’s stunning. — AutoPap (@AutoPap) February 13, 2019

When reached by Motor Authority, AutoPap claimed to have early access to automotive projects such as the Rimac Concept_One and Concept_Two due to his status as an automotive investor. His Twitter account says he is from London, England.

This month, CEO Cristian von Koenigsegg said the new supercar would be built with help from NEVS, the Chinese auto company that purchased the remaining elements of Saab. The companies also created a joint venture partnership, and NEVS injected a few million dollars into the Swedish supercar maker in exchange for a minority stake. Aside from the hybrid technology, that Koenigsegg said will come from NEVS, the engine will feature FreeValve cam-less technology.

Koenigsegg has been working on the technology for years, and the CEO claims it will help make the 1,050-hp beast completely carbon dioxide neutral in operation. The cam-less technology will support cold-starts as chilly as -22 degrees Fahrenheit with just alcohol as its fuel source. There's no need for a fossil fuel mixture.

The Twitter user also said the new supercar features an aluminum and carbon-fiber body with carbon-fiber wheels. Overall, he said the car is "stunning."

It's unclear when the new Koenigsegg will be unveiled, but the mystery Twitter user said photos will be shared "soon." That's relative, but we previously heard the car could debut in 2020.