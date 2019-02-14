The 2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe was spotted undergoing cold-weather testing on public roads. With a wide stance, big wheels, quad exhaust tips, and a low roofline, the fastback looks as mean as it does fast. Expect more than 600 horsepower courtesy of the M5's powertrain when it debuts later this year.

A 1992 Dodge Viper is for sale on eBay, and it's the definition of a time capsule. With a mere 34 miles on the odometer, this snake is essentially factory fresh. A one-owner car, it's clear it was bought as a collector's item instead of a weekend toy. The listing claims the Viper has been started daily to keep the mechanical parts moving and it was recently serviced.

The inline-6 engine has returned to the Jaguar-Land Rover lineup. The new 6-cylinder finds its first home in the Land Rover Range Rover Sport HST but is sure to spread throughout the lineups of both brands quickly. The 3.0-liter turbocharged engine is related to the automaker's new inline-4, but it has two extra cylinders and it comes a 48-volt electrical system for increased power and efficiency.

