For buyers looking for a high-performance SUV, Jaguar's F-Pace has just spawned an SVR variant. It packs a supercharged V-8 spitting out 550 hp, or enough to make the F-Pace SVR the most potent in its class.

BMW's 8-Series is about to spawn a 4-door option dubbed the 8-Series Gran Coupe, and the latest spy shots and video show its high-performance M8 variant. The car is due out this year and should come with a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 making over 600 horsepower and 550 pound-feet of torque.

Porsche is rumored to be planning an electric version of its 718 sports car. The automaker's CEO has revealed that a prototype is being tested and a report out claims the zero-emission sports car will be ready by 2022.

First drive review: The 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR is no performance mirage

2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe spy shots and video

Porsche reportedly plans electric 718 sports car by 2022

Chicago police arrest 16 people for stealing cars from Daimler car-sharing service

Toyota and Kenworth reveal first fuel cell-electric truck ready to haul cargo

Charging network EVgo goes tagless, tests battery buffers at stations

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class spy shots and video

2019 BMW X5 named Top Safety Pick+ with optional headlights

Four original Shelby Cobras head to auction

Smartphone-based customization coming to Hyundai and Kia electric cars