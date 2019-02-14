The BMW 8-Series just returned after a long hiatus, and the German automaker has plans for an entire lineup of its svelte range-topper.

Both the 8-Series coupe and convertible have officially debuted, and photos of the M8 coupe were leaked onto the Internet. The 8-Series Gran Coupe has been spotted testing on public roads, and now its more powerful sibling, the M8 Gran Coupe, has been caught testing in the cold as well.

While the word coupe is in the name, the M8 Gran Coupe is actually a fastback sedan with a hatch. Expect the 2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe to debut late in 2019 or early 2020 and to go on sale shortly thereafter. Set to replace the M6 Gran Coupe in the lineup, it will square off with the upcoming Audi RS 7, Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, and Porsche Panamera.

2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe spy shots

Previewed last March by the M8 Gran Coupe concept, the M8 will sit low and wide, and feature massive air intakes up front to feed the turbocharged powertrain under its hood.

Big brakes will hide behind the large wheels, and carbon-ceramic brakes will likely be on the options list.

Inside, the M8 Gran Coupe will be standard BMW fare with a sporty twist from the M department. Expect sport seats, an M steering wheel, lots of M badges, the latest M gear selector, and hopefully the more traditional round gauge cluster design.

2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe spy shots

Underpinning the M8 Gran Coupe is the current 7-Series CLAR modular platform with multi-material construction. Some carbon fiber bits in the structure should help keep weight down, but the 8-Series Gran Coupe will likely still be a porker once it hits the scales. The 850i coupe weighs in at a not so light 4,478 pounds, and the Gran Coupe will certainly weigh more.

Expect plenty of suspension bits to be upgraded over the more pedestrian 8-Series models, including larger anti-roll bars to help keep the body from tripping over itself. Extra bracing, both underneath the M8 Gran Coupe and under its hood, is a given to keep the structure from flexing during hard cornering.

2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe spy shots

Under the hood, the M8 Gran Coupe will almost certainly share the M8's powertrain. Cribbed from the latest M5, the sleek four-door will pack a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V-8 making about 600 horsepower and at least 550 pound-feet of torque. Expect even more in Competition spec. An 8-speed automatic transmission will shuffle the power through a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system tuned by the M division.

It's too early to talk pricing, but expect a starting point north of $150,000.