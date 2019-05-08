Volkswagen's family of ID electric cars is coming, and the first model has been confirmed as the ID 3, a Golf-sized hatch with at least 200 miles of range. Unfortunately, we won't see it in the United States as the first ID model due here will be a small crossover arriving in 2020.

Honda surprised us all with the cute Urban EV Concept at the 2017 Frankfurt International Motor Show. Now the production version is almost here. It's been confirmed as the Honda e, and the design appears to be just as adorable as the concept.

Audi Sport is out testing prototypes for a new generation of the RS Q3 due on the market in late 2019 or early the following year. Also in the works is a more coupe-like variant dubbed the RS Q3 Sportback.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

VW confirms electric hatch as the ID 3 as order books open

Honda e: A minimalist name for Honda's minimalist EV

2020 Audi RS Q3 spy shots and video

China to begin exporting used cars

VW Group reportedly drops electric sports car platform, mulls Bentley sale to cut costs

First Mercedes-Benz EQC rolls off assembly line in Germany

A niche too far: BMW 3-Series GT to die

2019 Toyota Camry vs. 2019 Nissan Altima: Compare Cars

GM's Cruise raises a further $1.15B for self-driving cars

Report says Fiat Chrysler emissions deal worth $2 billion to Tesla