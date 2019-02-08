Gas is cheap and the power wars are in full swing still. The latest engine to enter the arena is Ford's forthcoming 7.3-liter V-8.

On Monday, Ford announced the naturally aspirated V-8 is destined for the 2020 F-Series Super Duty lineup. However, it can fit in a few other interesting vehicles.

At the 2019 Chicago Auto Show, Ford spokesman Mike Levine told Motor Authority the massive engine fits in both the Mustang and F-150 pickup.

While technically possible, Levine noted the 7.3 is a truck engine with an iron block. Translation: It's not light and wouldn't be ideal for a Mustang.

Weight is the enemy of any performance vehicle, and putting extra weight in the front of the Mustang would upset the Pony's balance. Levine said he's sure someone will drop the new V-8 into a Mustang for SEMA later this year or next.

2019 Ford F-150 Raptor

The engine could make its way into the F-150 lineup and that includes the off-road Raptor. The second-generation F-150 Raptor ditched its V-8 engines in favor of a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 that makes 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque. The turbo-V-6 has put out more power (39 hp and 76 lb-ft) than the optional 6.2-liter V-8 in the first-generation Raptor.

The 6.2-liter V-8 will still be the standard base engine in the 2020 Super Duty lineup. Ford hasn't released power ratings for the 7.3-liter V-8, but expect a sizeable boost in grunt for this massive push-rod V-8 with variable valve timing.

When the 2020 Super Duty goes on sale later this year, the 7.3-liter V-8 will be paired with a Ford-built 10-speed automatic transmission. While bolstered for the Super Duty application, a variant of that same transmission is found in today's Mustang and F-150, as well at GM's pickups and the Chevrolet Camaro.