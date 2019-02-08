Alfa Romeo has just announced its 2020 4C Spider. There aren't any changes to note but Alfa Romeo has introduced a special-edition model dubbed the Italia. The car made its debut on Thursday at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show and is limited to just 15 units in total; better grab one while they last.

A video that purports to show the start-up animation of the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette has surfaced. The video doesn't reveal much but we get to see what appears to be a revised Corvette logo. The new Corvette, a C8 to all the fans, is expected to debut this summer.

Mazda is celebrating 30 years of its MX-5 Miata. The Japanese firm used the Chicago Auto Show to present a special 30th anniversary model. The Chicago debut is fitting as it is where the first MX-5 Miata was shown back in 1989.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider honors homeland with Italia special edition

Mid-engine Chevrolet C8 Corvette gauge cluster animation, logo leaked

2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition celebrates 30 years of spritely fun

2020 Nissan Rogue Sport unveiled: Crossover SUV adds active safety features

The Mazda Miata and Acura NSX debuted 30 years ago to take on the sports car establishment

GM electric vehicles could be profitable early next decade, says CEO

Haas first to reveal 2019 F1 car

New Jersey, Washington protect consumers with best new car lemon laws

As it turns 100, Bentley to look to future with EV, concept

Tesla Model 3 price cut another $1,100, for base price of $44,100