Aspiring owners of the redesigned 2019 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty already have a bevy of customization options to choose from thanks to the folks at Mopar.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' parts and accessories division has prepared over 170 items for the new pickup truck and previewed some of them on Friday at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show.

Some of the items shown are still concepts but the majority will be available when the truck goes on sale later this year. And they don't fit just one purpose, with Mopar commenting that it will have items whether the truck is for work or off-roading or to cruise around town.

Mopar-modified 2019 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty

Among the items are a sport bar with LEDs, rear bed step, wheel arch extensions, 17-inch beadlock wheels, off-road rock rails, spare tire carrier, and brushed stainless steel door sills.

One particularly handy item is a set of bucket-style, water-proof floor mats, which should help keep your cabin clean.

Other items that aren't featured but should prove popular with buyers include a trailer camera, fifth-wheel hitch, gooseneck ball kit, bed extender, bedliners, toolboxes, tonneau covers, side steps, and a wireless charger.

Mopar-modified 2019 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty

The Mopar-modified truck is based on a donor 2019 2500 Heavy Duty Big Horn painted in Blue Streak and fitted with a 6.4-liter V-8 good for 410 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque.

Other options announced at the 2019 2500 Heavy Duty's debut last month in Detroit include a 6.7-liter turbocharged inline-6 diesel with either 370 hp and 850 lb-ft of torque or a staggering 400 hp and 1,000 lb-ft, the latter courtesy of 33 psi of boost pressure.

For more from the Chicago Auto Show, head to our dedicated hub.