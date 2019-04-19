BMW introduced a redesigned 3-Series last year. That means a new M3 should be just around the corner. Our latest spy shots show a tester for the upcoming sport sedan, which rumor has it will come with available all-wheel drive and close to 500 horsepower.

China's Qiantu has teamed up with America's Mullen Technologies to build an electric sports car called the K50 in the United States. The car will feature aluminum and carbon fiber construction and have 402 horsepower on tap.

It turns out the R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV are just the first of six vehicles Rivian plans to launch by 2025. Production of all six models is to be handled at a former Mitsubishi plant located in Normal, Illinois.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 BMW M3 spy shots and video

Qiantu K50 electric sports car starts US production in 2020

US EV startup Rivian plans 6 models by 2025

Study shows 60 percent of recreational marijuana users drive under the influence

2020 Aston Martin DBX spy shots and video

Nikola releases semi-trucks Two and Tre, maps out hydrogen network

Toyota, SoftBank buy $1B stake in Uber's self-driving car unit

2019 Lincoln Continental review

Daimler reportedly to end ties with Renault Nissan, cut jobs

Electric Honda HR-V and plug-in hybrid Kia Forte debut in Shanghai