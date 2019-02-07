BMW introduced a redesigned 3-Series last year. That means a new M3 should be just around the corner. Our latest spy shots show a tester for the upcoming sport sedan, which rumor has it will come with all-wheel drive and close to 500 horsepower.
The Sequoia is the latest addition to Toyota's growing arsenal of TRD Pro off-roaders. Key to its off-road prowess are TRD-tuned Fox shock absorbers, along with underbody protection and all-wheel drive.
VW has a redesigned Jetta GLI headed soon to showrooms. It has 228 hp on tap, and VW offers up the choice of a traditional manual or a modern dual-clutch setup.
2020 BMW M3 spy shots
2020 Toyota Sequoia joins the TRD Pro off-road gang
2019 VW Jetta GLI arrives with GTI and Golf R hand-me-downs
2020 Kia Telluride arrives this spring, will cost $32,735
2020 Toyota Tacoma updated to maintain edge in mid-size segment
Tesla buys ultracapacitor company to boost energy density
2019 Cadillac XT5 Sport Edition subtly adds style
2019 Ford Edge, Lincoln Nautilus miss out on Top Safety Pick award
GFG Style hops into electric performance SUVs with Kangaroo concept
Hyundai and Kia EVs may just avoid "compliance car" stigma, but is that enough?