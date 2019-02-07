BMW introduced a redesigned 3-Series last year. That means a new M3 should be just around the corner. Our latest spy shots show a tester for the upcoming sport sedan, which rumor has it will come with all-wheel drive and close to 500 horsepower.

The Sequoia is the latest addition to Toyota's growing arsenal of TRD Pro off-roaders. Key to its off-road prowess are TRD-tuned Fox shock absorbers, along with underbody protection and all-wheel drive.

VW has a redesigned Jetta GLI headed soon to showrooms. It has 228 hp on tap, and VW offers up the choice of a traditional manual or a modern dual-clutch setup.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 BMW M3 spy shots

2020 Toyota Sequoia joins the TRD Pro off-road gang

2019 VW Jetta GLI arrives with GTI and Golf R hand-me-downs

2020 Kia Telluride arrives this spring, will cost $32,735

2020 Toyota Tacoma updated to maintain edge in mid-size segment

Tesla buys ultracapacitor company to boost energy density

2019 Cadillac XT5 Sport Edition subtly adds style

2019 Ford Edge, Lincoln Nautilus miss out on Top Safety Pick award

GFG Style hops into electric performance SUVs with Kangaroo concept

Hyundai and Kia EVs may just avoid "compliance car" stigma, but is that enough?