Cadillac XT5 buyers will soon be able to enhance the small crossover SUV's looks with a Sport Edition option introduced on Thursday at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show.

Available in limited numbers for the 2019 model year, the XT5 Sport Edition can be ordered with the XT5's Luxury and Premium Luxury models, increasing the price tags by $2,995 and $1,995, respectively.

Like Sport Edition versions of the XT4 and Escalade, the new XT5 Sport Edition brings a number of darkened exterior accents. These include the grille, side steps and 20-inch wheels. LED headlights and clear taillight lenses round out the list of exterior upgrades.

Inside, there are sport pedals and the choice of two themes: a mix of Cirrus and Jet Black colors or just Jet Black. With either theme, there are aluminum accents added as well.

All XT5s are powered by the same 3.6-liter V-6 delivering 310 horsepower. It's paired with an 8-speed automatic and can either spin the front wheels only, or all four.

The XT5 Sport Edition will be ready to order this spring. More substantial updates are coming for the XT5 for the 2020 model year, which marks the midway point in the vehicle's life cycle.

For more from the Chicago Auto Show, head to our dedicated hub.