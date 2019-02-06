Ahead of the 2019 Chicago Auto Show, Harley Trucks debuted the Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson. Unlike the past, this is not an official Ford package, but instead, a third-party doing the upgrades.

The latest F-150 Harley-Davidson takes a very different approach from the official Ford models from the past. Rather than a lower ride and sporting intentions to match the sleek look of the motorcycles, Harley Trucks opted to take an off-road approach. The truck features all-terrain tires, Harley-Davidson tuned Fox performance shocks, Flowmaster performance exhaust, and a functional ram air hood. All of the upgrades are backed by a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty.

The wheels are particularly cool, and the company said they're a nod to Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Appropriately, they're called "Fatboy Style" wheels.

Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson from Harley Trucks

The truck's exterior gets a new grille with a honeycomb insert, an integrated LED light bar in the bumper for off-road use, custom rear bumper covers, and a lot of Harley-Davidson branded components. The motorcycle maker's name can be found on the tonneau cover, tailgate, and windshield. For convenience, there's also a set of power running boards.

Inside, to no surprise, there's more Harley-Davidson branded gear. The logo features on the floormats and door sills, while Harley-Davidson stainless steel gauges sit in front of the driver. Custom leather seats sport an orange diamond pattern, and special embroidery includes the motorcycle company's badge throughout. Billet aluminum pedals and tinted windows also come standard.

Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson from Harley Trucks

The base price for one of the hulking hog-influenced pickups is $97,415, about twice the price of the last Harley F-150 done by Ford in 2011. The price nets buyers all of the features listed above plus a shade of Agate Black paint. For $97,710, buyers can opt for a White Platinum paint color, or for $98,433, he or she can special order a coat of Leadfoot gray paint.

Locals can see the pickup at the Chicago Auto Show when the show opens to the public on Feb. 9.

For more from Chicago, see our dedicated hub.