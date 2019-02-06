Aston Martin is reviving historic British brand Lagonda as a luxury EV marque capable of challenging Rolls-Royce and Bentley. The first of the new Lagondas will be an SUV, a preview of which will arrive at next month's 2019 Geneva International Motor Show in the form of the All-Terrain Concept.
BMW's much-hyped iNext electric SUV has finally been revealed, albeit as a highly camouflaged prototype. The vehicle is due in 2021 and is expected to offer over 400 miles of range thanks to an available 120-kilowatt-hour battery.
Audi Sport has updated the TT RS. The sports car has taken on a more aggressive look but sadly there's no extra power to be had. Few will be complaining, though, as the stock 400-horsepower rating is certainly nothing to sneeze at.
Lagonda All-Terrain SUV concept rolling silently to Geneva debut
Prototypes for BMW iNext electric SUV break cover
Audi TT RS refined with round of updates
Blow out the candles: 2019 Chrysler Pacifica celebrates minivan's 35th birthday
2019 Ram 1500's new split tailgate has the angle for you
Green Car Reports turns 10
2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost spy shots
NTSB calls on Congress to make collision-avoidance tech mandatory for new cars
2019 Ford Mustang Australia Supercars racer roars in
Tesla battery packs coming to Electrify America chargers