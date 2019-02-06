The Audi Sport division has implemented a round of updates for the TT RS sports car.

The TT RS is already a fast, agile car that does a good job of handling a track, despite it sharing a platform with the humble Volkswagen Golf (that says more about the Golf, really). For the update, the designers added a sharper look that provides a better indication of the potency within.

The front fascia takes on a more rigid design, with the air intakes enlarged to add to the aggression. They also help feed air to additional radiators located behind the typical RS honeycomb grill.

At the rear, there's a new fixed wing capped at either end by small winglets. There's also a revised diffuser sitting between two large oval exhaust tips in the typical RS design.

2020 Audi TT RS

Moving inside, the designers added a red 12 o’clock marking on the steering wheel rim. They've also made available a new RS design package that adds red or blue highlights to the cabin on the air vent doors, the seat belts, and the floor mats. The extended RS design package also offers contrasting design elements on the seats and center console.

Sadly, there are no major mechanical mods. But as mentioned earlier, the TT RS is no slouch. Under the hood is a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-5, whose output of 400 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque matches the current model. Mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel-drive system, the engine will rocket the car to 62 mph in only 3.7 seconds. The top speed is limited to 155 mph but buyers can opt to have this lifted to 174 mph.

The updated TT RS goes on sale in Europe in February, in both coupe and convertible guises. Availability in the United States is yet to be announced but we should see the car, along with the rest of the updated TT range, in showrooms later this year.

Pricing should come in close to the current model's $65,875 sticker. Alternatives include Audi's own RS 3, the BMW M2 and the Mercedes-AMG CLA45.