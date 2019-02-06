The Roush F-150 SC and F-150 Nitemare return for another model year with a few minor upgrades, the company revealed on Monday.

Namely, both trucks receive an optional Roush Active Exhaust System, which unlocks the ability to select between four pre-determined modes. Drivers can use a console-mounted selector in both the F-150 SC and F-150 Nitemare to choose between touring mode, wide-open mode, sport mode, and a custom mode. Valves control how much noise escapes from the exhaust system, and Roush said the changes are seamless as the driver flips through the choices.

What's even cooler is the ability for owners to use the Roush Active Exhaust app to create their own custom exhaust profile for their favorite sound.

Roush F-150 Nitemare

Both trucks soldier on with Ford's 5.0-liter V-8 under the hood. Roush soups things up with a supercharger system to boost output to 650 horsepower and 610 pound-feet of torque in both trucks. Nitemare models receive an exterior design and graphics package that recalls Roush's "rich racing legacy," and a front bumper cover that works with the factory adaptive cruise control system. A custom grille also integrates accent lighting, and 22-inch custom Roush wheels fill the truck's wheel arches, wrapped in Continental Crosscontact LX20 285/45R22 tires.

The F-150 SC is the off-roader of the two and gets a Fox 2.0 Performance Series Suspension System that improves handling and the pickup's ability to handle rough terrain. General Grabber ATX tires wrap 20-inch Roush wheels, and a unique grille and front bumper cover round out the design changes. Roush graphics are, of course, part of the styling package too.

Prices for the F-150 Nitemare start at $19,150 plus the cost of the donor truck. For the F-150 SC, it'll cost buyers $24,900 atop a standard F-150's base price.